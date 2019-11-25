Jolywood Discusses the Benefits of N-type Bifacial PV Modules at Solar Asset Management

TAIZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Liu Zhifeng, director of Jolywood Taizhou, China's leading PV modules manufacturer, was invited to the Solar Asset Management MENA 2019 to introduce the key features of N-type bifacial modules that have significantly increase the IRR (Internal rate of return) of solar power plants in the Middle East. Hosted by SolarPlaza, the event gathered hundreds of representatives and solar investors from global providers of EPC (engineering, procurement and construction), Testing institutions and OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) under one roof on November 17 and 18, holding sessions to discuss the investment environment, financing opportunities, quality controls and asset management for the PV market.

MENA (Middle East and North Africa) states have seen an increase in the installations of solar plants in recent years. The year-round abundance of sunshine has made the region an ideal place for solar power, yet the intense levels of heat threaten many current available technologies, leading to questions on the viability of solar energy in the region.

"Extreme heat and sand storms have posed major challenges to the efficacy of photovoltaic systems installed in the region. Jolywood N-type high-efficient bifacial modules are designed for the climate dynamics and geographical features of the Middle East, providing an effective solution for investors to guarantee a higher investment return of solar plants built in the region", said Dr. Liu.

During the conference, Jolywood presented its groundbreaking solutions to address solar energy development in the Middle East to the global industry leaders. With priority set on efficiency, conversion rate and reliability, Mr. Liu elaborated the features of NTOPcon battery technologies that help to tackle intense heat related issues and boost long-terms benefits for the local investors:

First is high efficiency. The mass-production efficiency of Jolywood NTOPCon solar cells have reached up to 23.2%, and the mass-production power capacity of the modules has reached 440-455W, significantly higher than what is currently available. Statistics based on environmental tests in the Middle East estimate that every 10W increase in the Jolywood bifacial module power can drive down the costs of BOS (Balance of system) by ¢ 1.

Second is high power gain. The highly reflective surface in the desert region means the highest power gain of Jolywood N-type bifacial modules can reach up to 27.3%. According to statistics from third-party tests, the power gain of Jolywood N-type bifacial products is 5-7% higher than that of PERC bifacial products and 13-15% higher than PERC mono-facial products.

Third is high reliability. Heat-resistance has been identified as a significant criterion for the long-term stability of solar modules. Particularly long-term exposure to extreme temperatures leads to light and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LeTID). The average working temperature of a solar module is above 75℃, which means the LeTID issues need to be addressed in this region. N-type modules have the inherent advantage of lower LeTID, making them an ideal choice for such conditions. To further address this critical issue, Jolywood has optimized its modules for LID mitigation, reducing it from 1% in the first year to 0.4% in subsequent years, which is equivalent to 6.32% more energy generation over 25 years based on the calculation of both conditions.

Since the launch of the product, the Jolywood NTOPCon bifacial modules have been well-received by local installers. Jolywood has delivered cumulatively 500MW to the Middle East in 2019 alone, including the125MW Oman project, the world largest n-type solar power plant. The plant is scheduled to connect to the national grid in December.

About Jolywood

Jolywood (SZ: 300393) is the world leader in the development, production and marketing of PV backsheet, high-efficiency mono-crystalline n-type bifacial solar cells and bifacial modules. Founded in 2008, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd. (Jolywood Suzhou) is the largest manufacturer of PV backsheet worldwide, with an annual production capacity of over 100 million square meters. Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Jolywood Taizhou), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jolywood Suzhou, was founded in 2016 and tops the global solar industry with 2.4GW in manufacturing capacity of N-type bifacial solar cells since 2017.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1034958/2019SAM_MENA_Solarplaz.jpg