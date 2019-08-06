Content public chain Contentos (COS) listed on Binance

BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The content public chain project Contentos (COS) invested by Binance Labs has been launched on the Binance main station and opened COS / USDT, COS / BNB, COS / BTC trading pair recently. Cheetah Mobile, Ontology, LD Capital, Blockshine, Node Capital and LiveMe all expressed their congratulations and support of COS in its long-term value. They believe that blockchain technology will empower the content ecosystem and become a new engine for the evolution of the content industry.

The Contentos (COS) main network will be launched next month (expected 9/25) and now it has reached an eco-cooperation agreement with more than 20 top public chains and Dapp R&D teams around the world such as TomoChain, NEM, Harmony and MixMarvel.

With many years of experience in app product development and operation, Contentos Co-founder and CEO Mick Tsai and his team reached an eco-strategic cooperation agreement with the photo social platform PhotoGrid, the world-renowned live broadcast platform LiveMe, and the short video Cheez in the early stage of the project. These three platforms have nearly 60 million monthly active users globally, serving as an important traffic foundation for Contentos to build a decentralized content ecosystem.

The photo social platform PhotoGrid will test the COS creation reward mechanism in the Brazilian market in late July. In just 10 days, the number of user-generated photo creations has increased more than 457%, and the number of creators with 500 COS eco-rewards has exceeded 50.

LiveMe cooperates with Yahoo TV and Contentos (COS) to hold a blockchain quiz show together, reaching 15 million global broadcast and attracted imitation from South Korea and Hong Kong market. LiveMe is one of the most popular live broadcast platforms in the US and the Middle East. It has been on the top of the bestsellers' list for a long time. Its shareholders include Cheetah Mobile and ByteDance (TikTok & toutiao developers).

COS and its strategic partner "Cheetah Mobile" will also cooperate in a variety of product lines. Cheetah Mobile has nearly 600 million worldwide monthly active users. The high-profile and the ratio of light games' market basis have the potential for development, which is consistent with the long term goal of COS content public chain development.

Mick will continue to accept AMAs in the global community to express his gratitude to users' support recently. He said: "Launching on Binance is an important milestone for Contentos. It is an affirmation of our efforts, and it also opens a new journey for COS. Markets including Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, and Russia will all have more exciting and anticipating plans to announce."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956751/Contentos_COS_mobile.jpg