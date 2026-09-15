More than four million Russians apply to vote online in State Duma elections

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. More than four million voters have applied to participate in remote electronic voting in the upcoming elections to the State Duma, Russian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said.

"Data are currently being processed, and we will have the full picture later. At present, more than 2.9 million applications have been submitted through the ‘Mobile Voter’ system. More than four million [applications] have been submitted for remote electronic voting. So our voters are very active," Pamfilova said.

Registration for remote electronic voting in 32 regions ran from August 3 to September 14, and the applications received are still being processed. In total, residents of 33 regions will be able to vote online in the upcoming elections. Moscow residents do not need to submit a preliminary application to participate in electronic voting. Elections to the ninth State Duma will be held over three days, September 18, 19 and 20. Regional elections at other levels will also be held as part of the nationwide election day.