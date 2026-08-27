MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian conscripts are fleeing training camps in Germany in large numbers, making it clear that they do not wish to fight for so-called European values, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"Ukrainians who find themselves in the heart of Europe are fleeing these very training camps just as they fled from concentration camps. This is a remarkable twist of history for those who are unaware of it," the diplomat said, emphasizing that this is not an isolated incident but a "trend." According to Zakharova, "several hundred such cases have been recorded throughout Germany." "The Ukrainian conscripts who have fled make it clear that they do not wish to fight for the ideas of this Kiev regime in its neo-Nazi guise, nor for [Vladimir] Zelensky’s corrupt government, nor for so-called European values," she added.