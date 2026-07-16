Bissau-Guinean leader to attend Russia-Africa summit in Moscow, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Horta Inta-A Na, who serves as the transitional president of Guinea-Bissau, will attend the 3rd Russia-Africa Summit to be hosted by Moscow in October, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced at a news conference following talks with his Bissau-Guinean counterpart, Fatumata Djau.

"Certainly, we have discussed arrangements for the 3rd Russia-Africa Summit. My counterpart confirmed that the president of Guinea-Bissau will take part in this event," Lavrov said as he added that Russia will be happy to host a representative delegation from Guinea-Bissau.