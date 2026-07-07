Lavrov to travel to Niger on Wednesday

ADDIS ABABA, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he will go to the Republic of the Niger on Wednesday, where he will attend the second Russia - Alliance of Sahel States ministerial meeting.

"We have informed our friends that our delegation will travel to Niger, to Niamey tomorrow, where we will have the second full-format Russia - Alliance of Sahel States - Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso ministerial meeting," the minister said at a press conference following consultations with African Union Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

"And we will also take into account the results of today’s talks to drive the constructive agenda during these negotiations, including the development of closer contacts between the Alliance of Sahel States and the African Union," Lavrov added.

Earlier, the Russian foreign minister arrived on a visit in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, which is the starting point of his African tour.