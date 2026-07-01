Federation Council approves bill allowing foreign companies to research Russian markets

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, has approved a bill allowing foreign companies, as well as Russian firms with a foreign stake of over 20%, to conduct market research on Russian commodity markets under certain circumstances. The piece of legislation was initiated by the government.

These companies will be permitted to research commodity markets provided that their findings are used to calculate taxes, fees, and customs duties in the Russian Federation. This provision will remain in effect until September 1, 2028, marking the end of the transition period under the Federal Law "On Administrators of Commodity and Financial Indicators."

The law is set to enter into force on the day of its official publication and will apply retroactively to legal relations arising from March 1, 2026.