Russia appreciates Trump administration's commitment to dialogue — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow appreciates the position of the current US administration, which has never denied the need for dialogue.

"Despite the fact that the United States has openly declared its goal of completely pushing Russian companies out of the global energy market, we appreciate that the administration of [Donald] Trump has never denied the need for dialogue since returning to the White House," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Madagascar's foreign minister, Alice N'Diaye.

"The presidents [of Russia and the United States] remain in contact. They met in Alaska, they speak regularly by phone, and another conversation took place quite recently. [Steve] Witkoff and [Jared] Kushner also continue to visit us," Lavrov added.