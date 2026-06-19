Lavrov thanks Madagascar for its balanced position on Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has thanked Madagascar for its well-balanced position on the conflict in Ukraine.

"At the request of our friends, we shared our assessments of the current situation surrounding Ukraine and thanked our colleague for their balanced and well-weighted stance on this situation and around it, for their refusal to support the anti-Russian resolutions promoted by Kiev and the West within the United Nations," he said at a news conference after talks with his Madagascan counterpart, Alice N'Diaye.

"We reiterated the Russian president’s approaches to the current situation and the settlement of this crisis, which are based, and I emphasize this once again, on eradicating the root causes of the current conflict which is a war waged by the West against Russia by the hands and bodies of the illegitimate Kiev regime. We have repeatedly articulated these positions, including in recent weeks - yesterday and the day before yesterday at the Russia-AEAN summit in Kazan," Lavrov said.