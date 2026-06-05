Stability, predictability needed for high business activity — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The business must clearly understand the fiscal system, government regulation and mechanisms of support from the government side, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Predictability, stability of the investment climate are important for the high business activity. The business must clearly understand the tax system, tariffs, regulation, measures and mechanisms of support from the government side," the president said.

The strong, sovereign and dynamic economy means development of the private initiative, the Russian leader stressed.