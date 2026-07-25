Kyrgyzstan triples coffee imports from Russia in January-May

BISHKEK, July 25. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan significantly increased coffee imports from Russia in January-May this year compared with the same period in 2025, according to a bulletin published by the country's National Statistical Committee and reviewed by TASS.

According to the bulletin, Kyrgyzstan imported 319.9 metric tons of coffee from Russia in the first five months of the year, with shipments valued at $3.05 mln. In the same period last year, imports totaled 94.9 metric tons worth $1.08 mln.

The document also showed that, as in the previous year, Russia remained Kyrgyzstan's largest coffee supplier. From January through May, the country imported a total of 493.8 metric tons of coffee worth $5.53 mln, with Russia accounting for 64.7% of the total.

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan slightly increased imports from Russia of coffee, tea, and mate extracts. During the reporting period, Russia supplied 119.4 metric tons worth $1.58 mln, compared with 109.4 metric tons worth $1.04 mln in the same period a year earlier.

Overall, the value of Russian exports to Kyrgyzstan totaled $1.39 bln in January-May, with Russia accounting for 25.8% of the country's total imports during the period.