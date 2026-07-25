Trump jokingly raises prospect of third presidential term

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump once again jokingly suggested at the White House correspondents dinner that he could be elected to a third term as president.

"Just like my presidency, the second time is always better - and the third time will be better yet," Trump joked, adding, "I'm only kidding."

Later in his remarks, Trump again said that he would run in the next US presidential election, scheduled for 2028. He then put on a red cap bearing the inscription "Trump 2028," drawing laughter from the audience. The US president again clarified that he was not being serious.

Under US law, Trump's second presidential term is set to end in January 2029. The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, ratified in 1951, limits presidents to two terms in office. Nevertheless, the current US president has repeatedly raised the possibility of seeking a third term. Former senior presidential strategist Steve Bannon also spoke about such prospects in the fall of last year.

Trump won his second presidential election in November 2024, defeating Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. He previously served as US president from 2017 to 2021.