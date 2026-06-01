Russia hopes Lebanon prevents new bout of civil unrest — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Lebanon will be wise enough not to allow civil unrest to ignite anew, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko.

"We hope that the Lebanese people will show their inherent wisdom and will not allow their ill-wishers to inflame existing contradictions within the country and provoke another round of civil conflict," said a senior diplomat at the sixth Russia — Middle East International Expert Forum organized by the Evgeny Primakov Center for International Cooperation together with the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"We cannot but support the desire of the Lebanese and Israelis for peace, if it is truly true. However, unfortunately, reports of ceasefire violations continue to be received regularly from the conflict zone, mainly by Israel."

According to him, the Lebanese crisis also has an internal political dimension. "We have always pointed out the need for the Lebanese to resolve the most important issues on the national agenda themselves, without outside interference," the deputy minister said.