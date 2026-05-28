Russia, Kazakhstan sign ten documents, adopt joint statement

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow and Astana signed ten documents and adopted a joint statement following Russia-Kazakhstan talks, a TASS correspondent reported.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan adopted a joint statement on the seven pillars of friendship between the two countries’ peoples.

In addition, the parties signed an intergovernmental agreement on the basic principles and conditions of cooperation on a project to build a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, as well as on a state export credit to fund its construction work.

The documents signed by the two countries also include an intergovernmental agreement on the establishment and functioning of an international secondary school in Kazakhstan and the Kazakhstan-Sirius Center for Talent Development for Children and Youth, and an interagency agreement on financing the costs of educating Russian nationals at the Omsk branch of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Besides, the two countries signed an intergovernmental agreement on expanding cooperation in the oil sector, an additional document to an interagency agreement on cooperation in combating the laundering of criminal proceeds and terrorist financing, along with a currency swap agreement and a memorandum on countering fraudulent financial operations.

The list of documents also includes four action plans regarding interagency cooperation in the field of transport development and digitalization, interagency cooperation on nuclear and radiation safety regulations in 2026-2030, cooperation between the Kazakh Health Ministry and Russia’s Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, and the development of digitalization in freight rail transport.