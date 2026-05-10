Russia seeks clarification from Armenia over Zelensky’s statements — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia considers it unacceptable that a platform was provided for Vladimir Zelensky to make Russophobic statements in allied Armenia and would like to receive clarifications from Yerevan on the matter, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments to Rossiya-1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Of course, we would expect some clarification from Yerevan," he said. The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that Moscow "does not understand why anti-Russian statements are being voiced in Armenia."

"We do not understand this. And why is the Armenian prime minister not trying to balance this with his own statements? We cannot explain that for now," Peskov added.

"The fact that a platform was provided for anti-Russian statements and the absence of any balancing remarks from Armenia’s leadership create room for further analysis," he concluded.