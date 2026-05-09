May 9 Victory Day is a busy working day for Putin — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Victory Day celebrated annually in Russia on May 9 is not only "a day of pride"" for Russian President Vladimir Putin but also an uneasy working day full of events, including international meetings, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during an interview with Vesti TV program journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Each year, President Putin delivers a major speech at the Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square. May 9 is also a very complex working day for the Russian leader, the Kremlin press secretary pointed out.

"Apart from being a festive and commemorative day, a day of pride with tears in the eyes [for Putin] like for any Russian citizen, this is also a working day for him," Peskov stressed.

"This also involves a speech on Red Square," the presidential spokesman said, adding that the Russian leader delivers a key speech at the Victory Day parade each year.

On this day, President Putin "lays wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier" war memorial at the Kremlin wall and also "holds a reception in honor of guests who join us during May 9 celebrations," the presidential spokesman said.

"This also involves a whole marathon of bilateral meetings that follow in the Kremlin," Peskov said.