Russia will not support US draft resolution on Iran in UN Security Council — MFA

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Moscow calls on the United States and Bahrain to withdraw the draft resolution on Iran in the UN Security Council, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov said.

"There’s also a US-Bahraini draft on the negotiating table, which we cannot support. We now call on the co-authors of the US-Bahraini draft to withdraw it and not rush decisions on it, as we don’t yet see any potential for this document," he told the Izvestia daily.

The Russian-Chinese draft remains on the negotiating table, Alimov noted. "This draft contains clear calls for the parties to end the war, refrain from the use of force, and resolve differences at the negotiating table," he said, adding that "certain passages also touch on the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation," and that "a decision on the draft has not yet been made."

"New strikes by Iran and the US are certainly concerning. We hope that the momentum of the negotiation process will eventually yield some results, and we have always advocated for an unconditional end to violence and a political and diplomatic settlement leading to some lasting agreements between Washington and Tehran. Anything that impedes this is certainly a cause for concern," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister stressed.