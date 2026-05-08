Kremlin describes Kiev’s strikes on civilian targets as 'sign of terrorist nature'

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attack on transport infrastructure in southern Russia is "a sign of the Kiev regime’s terrorist nature," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"The Kiev regime continues strikes on civilian facilities and homes, as well as on civilians. It’s an indication of the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime," he pointed out.

Air defenses shot down Ukrainian drones and missiles in Russia’s southern Rostov Region in the early hours of May 8. Falling drone debris caused damage in the cities of Taganrog, Bataisk and Rostov-on-Don, as well as in the region’s Myasnikovsky District. There were no casualties.

Thirteen airports in Russia’s south suspended operations after Ukrainian drones hit an Air Navigation of Southern Russia branch, the Transport Ministry said. The ministry specified that operations had been temporarily suspended at the airports in Astrakhan, Vladikavkaz, Volgograd, Gelendzhik, Grozny, Krasnodar, Makhachkala, Magas, Mineralnye Vody, Nalchik, Sochi, Stavropol and Elista.