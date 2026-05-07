MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Germany perceives Vladimir Zelensky as an obedient conduit for the interests of external sponsors that contradict the needs of Ukraine’s population, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his article on the militarization of Germany, published by RT.

"It is obvious that the current temporary occupant of Ukrainian presidential office is increasingly perceived by Germany as a reincarnation of Hetman [Pavlo] Skoropadsky, who held onto power through Germany’s support for several months in 1918. Or as a simulacrum of the never-realized initiative of the Austrians to create a 'Ukrainian throne' occupied by Wilhelm Franz Habsburg-Lothringen, also known under the pseudonym Vasyl Vyshyvanyi," Medvedev emphasized. "That is, an obedient conduit for the interests of external sponsors that run contrary to the needs of Ukraine’s population."

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council recalled that on April 14, 2026, during Zelensky’s trip to Berlin, a declaration on the strategic partnership of the two countries was signed. Germany expressed its readiness to continue providing unprecedented political, diplomatic, and military support to Ukraine, as well as to consult on security and defense issues.

"Despite the well-known recent corruption scandals related to the so-called Mindich case, which highlighted the all-consuming shameless bribery of the entire Bandera regime, the Germans are ready to use Ukrainian vassals as an inexpensive assembly shop for their products, turning Ukraine into a little laboratory mouse on which sinister experiments are conducted," Medvedev stressed.

According to him, another element of the criminal pact between Berlin and Kiev will be a mechanism for regular consultations at the level of heads of defense and foreign policy departments with the participation of representatives of leading defense enterprises.

"It sounds beautiful, but in reality it is deciphered as follows: Ukraine must be under constant supervision and produce exactly what and as much as its handlers tell it," Medvedev explained.