Putin orders to support educational activity in biotechnologies

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government to ensure support of educational, research and educational activity in the field of biotechnologies and bioeconomic development.

"To provide for support, with involvement of executive authorities of Russian Federation regions, of educational, research and educational activity in the field of biotechnologies and bioeconomic development aimed at reducing the timeline of biotechnologies rollout (from laboratory research to full-scale production), ensuring a broad access of scientific and student teams and small businesses to the instrumentation base and computing capacities," the document indicates.

The assignment was given subject to earlier instructions during implementation of measures for creation of advanced engineering schools.