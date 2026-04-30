Russia's UN envoy condemns France-Poland war games as provocative

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. The provocative nature of the French-Polish military exercises, aimed at practicing strikes on Russian targets, is beyond the pale, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"I would like to address the French delegation, which is so concerned about the goals of nuclear non-proliferation: wasn't it your president who, a month ago, announced his intention to begin a non-transparent expansion of France's nuclear arsenal, and who, last week, initiated joint air force exercises with Poland to practice simulated nuclear strikes against Russian territory? The provocative nature of such a move is off the charts," Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting.

On April 23, the Wirtualna Polska website reported on plans by France and Poland to hold joint air force exercises over the Baltic Sea involving Rafale fighter jets "equipped with nuclear warheads," which will practice strikes on simulated Russian targets. The drills are set to take place over the Baltic Sea and in northern Poland.