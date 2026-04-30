No way in sight out of impasse on Palestinian State issue, says Lavrov

ASTANA, April 30. /TASS/. The Palestinian state issue is at an impasse with no way out in sight, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As for the Middle East, we certainly believe it is important to keep an eye on what is happening in Lebanon, as well as on the impasse in terms of creating the Palestinian State, for which there is no way out in sight," he pointed out at a press conference following a meeting with top Kazakh diplomat Yermek Kosherbayev.

"We emphasized the need for immediate efforts to overcome the crisis in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East in general in order to pave the way for political agreements between all parties involved," the Russian foreign minister added.