Kremlin aide describes Putin-Trump phone talk as frank, businesslike

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, which took place on Wednesday evening, was frank and businesslike, Russian Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov said.

"The conversation of the presidents was held in a friendly tone, and was frank and businesslike," he said.

Today’s call became the 12th phone conversation of the Russian and US leaders since Trump returned to the White House in early 2025. The previous took place on March 9.