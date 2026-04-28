US bars Russian representative from participating in pre-G20 summit events — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The United States did not allow one of the Russian delegates to participate in the spring meetings of the Bretton Woods institutions ahead of the G20 summit, prompting Moscow to lodge a strong protest, Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of Economic Cooperation, said.

Speaking at a meeting of the International Council for Cooperation and Investment, the diplomat said that "the Americans had made a technical error." According to him, one member of the delegation, who held a valid visa, was barred from attending the event. "It turned out that not all stages of the approval process had been completed," he explained.

"This was an unpleasant incident that suggests the Americans are unable to fully and honestly fulfill all the chairmanship duties entrusted to them. We have already lodged a protest through bilateral channels. We hope this will yield results. Otherwise, we will have to take harsher measures," Birichevsky said.