Senior Russian diplomat, Chinese envoy discuss Middle East coordination within UNSC

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko has discussed the situation in the Middle East with the Chinese Government's Special Envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a meeting held on the sidelines of the New Delhi consultations of high representatives of BRICS member states for the Middle East and North Africa.

"The parties held a trust-based exchange of views on Middle East affairs and the situation in the region, focusing on the negative consequences of the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran," the statement reads. "They reiterated the determination of Moscow and Beijing to maintain close coordination, particularly within the United Nations Security Council, in order to facilitate efforts to find peaceful solutions to crises in the Middle East," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.