State Duma speaker notes dynamic development of Russian-Nicaraguan relations

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian-Nicaraguan relations are developing dynamically at all levels, including the level of heads of state, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at a plenary session.

"Talking about Nicaragua, it is a country with which we are developing comprehensive relations both within interparliamentary ties, and within the executive branch, they are very good, moreover, the relations are dynamically developing at the level of heads of state," Volodin said.

According to him, it is necessary to strengthen cooperation with friendly nations in Latin America. "For our part, it is also necessary to do everything possible for these relations to develop dynamically, and to contribute to their development," the State Duma speaker added.

At today’s plenary session, the State Duma ratified an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation with Nicaragua, which was signed in Moscow on September 22, 2025.

In July 2024, Volodin paid an official visit to Nicaragua and participated in celebrations marking the 45-anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution.