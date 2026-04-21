Russia knows IAEA chief from good side as he seeks to be next UN leader — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Moscow knows many potential candidates for the position of UN secretary general, including International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, whose activities as the IAEA chief are viewed positively by Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As for the election, many countries are currently holding rather intensive consultations regarding the nomination of candidates. We know many potential candidates, and we know Mr. Grossi in a positive light," he said when asked if Moscow supported Grossi’s bid for the UN’s top job.

"We maintain constant contact with regard to the IAEA’s affairs, especially since the IAEA has been facing an increasing number of critical issues and problems, particularly because of the Iran war," the Russian presidential press secretary added.

According to Peskov, all parties are going to hold "very complicated consultations" on the next UN secretary general election. "We will certainly take part in them," he stressed.

Public hearings for the UN secretary general selection are set to begin on April 21, 2026, with the candidates presenting their visions for the United Nations. The election is scheduled for July 2026. Current UN chief Antonio Guterres’ term will expire on December 31, 2026.

The livestream hearings will involve four candidates: Michelle Bachelet, former Chilean President and ex-UN Human Rights chief; UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) chief Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica; IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi of Argentina; and former Senegalese President Macky Sall.