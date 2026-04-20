Moscow to continue monitoring situation involving detained Russian citizen — MFA

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to monitor the situation involving the detained Russian minor Kristina Romanova to ensure that the Mexican side respects all her rights and to demand unimpeded access to her, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We drew our counterpart’s attention to the Mexican side’s obligations under the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the 1978 bilateral Consular Convention to ensure unimpeded communication between authorized representatives of the Russian state and their citizens, which was not provided in this case," the ministry said.

"We stressed that, in cooperation with Russian human rights and civil society organizations, we will continue to monitor the situation involving our compatriot to the best of our ability to ensure that the Mexican side respects all of her rights," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.