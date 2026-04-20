Russia takes note of US statement on readiness to resume nuclear tests — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia notes statements by the American side to immediately build up its nuclear arsenal above the limits of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and resume nuclear testing, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a session of the Trialogue International Club.

"We note the absence of any signs of Washington’s readiness to take comprehensive efforts to reduce the conflict potential considering all the factors influencing strategic stability. At the same time, we have taken note of Washington’s stated readiness immediately to start building up its nuclear arsenal above the limitations of the New START Treaty and resume nuclear tests contrary to the provisions of the CTBT [Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty] ‘at the first order’ of the US president," the senior diplomat said.

The arms control situation "is complex, to put it mildly," Ryabkov pointed out.

"In particular, it is regrettable that amid the persisting tension between the nuclear powers, the Unites States categorically refused to back the initiative by Russian President Vladimir Putin who proposed that the parties to the New START Treaty assume mutual and symmetrical self-limitations involving the continued observance of central quantitative limits stipulated in the treaty. Instead, Washington actually welcomed the ‘demise’ of the treaty, openly declaring that it no longer corresponded to the US current requirements for such sorts of agreements either by its scope or its limitations or the structure of its participants," the high-ranking Russian diplomat stressed.

Meanwhile, Moscow’s pragmatic proposals "could help gain time and contribute to creating pre-requisites necessary for further constructive steps," Ryabkov said.

"However, the United States has hastily made a choice in favor of complete freedom of action and the active promotion of initially unrealistic and vaguely formulated alternatives," the senior Russian diplomat went on to say.

"In particular, the United States has raised the issue of the start of so-called ‘multilateral negotiations,’ which as the US has stated it intends to hold solely on its terms and, as it goes, ‘from the position of force’ and only on nuclear weapons. At the same time, Washington has tightly linked any prospects of such efforts with China’s mandatory participation," Ryabkov said.

New START limitations

The Russian-US Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) expired on February 5. The United States has actually refused to accept Russia’s proposal to abide by the treaty’s central limits for another twelve months. Washington has stated that it expects to sign trilateral agreements on this score with China’s participation. Beijing has rejected this approach, calling the US desire to include China in the Russian-American process of nuclear arms reduction already at the current stage as unfair and unreasonable. China says that its nuclear arsenal is far smaller than the American and Russian arsenals.