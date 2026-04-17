Russia says welcomes ceasefire in Lebanon

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, which stops the bloodshed, and hopes the regime will be respected, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On April 16, the cessation of hostilities in the Lebanese Republic was announced for a period of ten days," the diplomat said in a statement. "We welcome the truce agreement that has been reached, which has made it possible to stop the bloodshed. We hope that the ceasefire will be strictly observed, which will create conditions for a sustainable de-escalation in Lebanon and an improvement of the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation there."

Zakharova said that from the very beginning of the large-scale escalation in the Middle East, Moscow called for an end to the armed confrontation and a transfer of the conflict to a political and diplomatic settlement.

"In this regard, we see the first direct contact in 33 years between the representatives of Lebanon and Israel on April 14 as a step in the right direction. Russia unequivocally and unconditionally supports the parties' desire for peace, if it is truly sincere and serious. We hope that Tel Aviv and Beirut will be able to find a common ground and embark on the path of improving bilateral relations," she added.

"We are convinced that a complete rejection of military action and a return to political and diplomatic efforts in the interests of ensuring comprehensive implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 can pave the way to a sustainable long-term normalization of the situation in the Lebanese Republic."

On Friday, at 12:00 a.m. Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT on Thursday), a 10-day truce with Israel came into force in Lebanon. The agreement was signed by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the mediation of American leader Donald Trump.