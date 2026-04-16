Kremlin says `nothing to add’ to MFA"s statement regarding settlement over AZAL with Baku

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued an articulated statement about the settlement with Azerbaijan following the AZAL plane incident, and the Kremlin has nothing to add to it, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"Regarding yesterday’s statement from our MFA, it was quite definitive, and there is nothing to add here," he said.

The Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Embraer 190, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, 2024. The plane carried 67 people, including 62 passengers, mainly citizens of Azerbaijan, as well as nationals of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, and five crew members. Thirty-eight people, including seven Russians, were killed, while 29 others survived.

News came on Wednesday that Moscow and Baku have settled all issues, including the payment of compensation, regarding the impact from the AZAL crash following the unintentional operation of air defense systems within Russian airspace.