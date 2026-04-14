FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, one fatality

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 97 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A woman died, and five others sustained injuries during a Ukrainian attack on the city of Yelets in the Lipetsk Region.

TASS has compiled the key information regarding the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 97 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m.Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on April 13 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on April 14, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- According to the Defense Ministry, drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, and Tula regions, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters off the Azov Sea.

Aftermath

- A woman died during the Ukrainian attack on the city of Yelets in the Lipetsk Region, Governor Igor Artamonov reported on his Max channel.

- Five others sustained injuries, and four of them required hospitalization.

- Drone debris damaged windows in several residential buildings in Yelets.

- A fire broke out in a residential building in the village of Dolgorukovo after a drone crash there; no injuries were reported.

- All residents evacuated from that building and are staying temporarily with relatives.

- Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

- Emergency and operational services continue to work at the sites of the incidents.