MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov proposed forwarding questions about whether Hungary and other countries in Europe will need the Druzhba oil pipeline to Budapest and other European capitals.

"You should ask Hungary or anyone else in Europe about this," Peskov said in response to a relevant question at a news briefing on Monday.

Russian oil has not flowed through the Druzhba pipeline to oil refineries in Hungary and Slovakia since January 27. Viktor Orban’s government in Hungary has insisted that the pipeline is operational and that Ukraine has refused to reopen oil transit purely for political reasons. Budapest responded by vetoing a 90-billion-euro military loan for Kiev as it warned that it would block any decisions by Brussels that would benefit Ukraine. In this light, Hungary refused to sign off on the EU’s 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

The opposition Tisza party won the April 12 elections in Hungary. Its leader Peter Magyar said he would work toward restoring Hungary’s full membership in the European Union and NATO. The election victory opened the door for Magyar to assume the post of prime minister. He is expected to be elected for the position at the first meeting of the National Assembly, the country’s unicameral parliament, in early May.