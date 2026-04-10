One killed, 13 injured in Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, April 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked settlements in Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region with more than 107 drones over the past 24 hours, killing one civilian and injuring 13 others over that timespan, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the city of Shebekino, the settlement of Batratskaya Dacha, and the villages of Voznesenovka, Grafovka, Nezhegol, Novaya Tavolzhanka, and Shchigorevka were attacked by 37 drones, 23 of which were suppressed and shot down. <...> In the city of Shebekino, a man was injured as a result of an FPV drone attack on a business facility. He was administered first aid, but refused hospitalization," the governor wrote, adding that one person was killed and 11 others were injured in the Ukrainian attacks, including a 15-year-old girl, who was taken to the Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In the Shebekinsky district, another man was injured in a drone attack on a truck; he was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. Two administrative buildings and five private houses were also damaged in the district. The Ukrainian military launched two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)s on the Alekseevsky district. Falling debris from the downed UAV damaged the roof, wall, and fence of an agricultural enterprise. The Valuisky district was attacked with three UAVs. A person injured in a drone attack on April 3 sought medical attention and was taken to the district hospital after examination.

The Ukrainian armed forces launched four UAVs on the Volokonovsky district, damaging three private houses. The Borisovsky district was attacked with three UAVs, damaging an administrative building. Settlements in the Graivoronsky district were attacked by 10 UAVs, damaging seven private houses and a retail facility. Belgorod, as well as the Belgorodsky, Veidelevsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, Korochansky, Krasnensky, Krasnogvardeisky, Novooskolsky, and Rovensky districts, were attacked with 48 UAVs; there were no injuries.