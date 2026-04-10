IN BRIEF: What we know about reaction to Russia’s Easter ceasefire initiative

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced an Easter ceasefire in the zone of the special military operation, the Kremlin said on Thursday evening.

TASS has collected key details about the reaction to the announcement.

Respect of traditions

- The Russian Orthodox Church welcomes Putin’s move to declare an Easter ceasefire, said Vladimir Legoida, the head of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Synodal Department for Relations between the Church and Society and Mass Media.

- The Easter ceasefire proposal reflects Putin’s deep respect for Orthodox traditions, Roza Chemeris, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, commented to TASS.

Move may facilitate evacuation

- Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova described Putin’s decision to declare an Easter ceasefire as a deeply humane and merciful move that will help intensify efforts for the evacuation of those injured.

Vigilance against provocations

- Moscow will respond to any unfriendly actions by Kiev and it will prevent Ukrainian troops from using the Easter truce to gain a military advantage, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik stated.

- Even as Vladimir Zelensky may want a longer ceasefire in order to try to change the balance of forces on the battlefield, "Russia will not give such gifts to anyone," Miroshnik said.

Kiev’s position

- Zelensky, after Putin’s announcement of an Easter truce, said Ukraine is ready to reciprocate the move.

- Earlier, Ukrainian parliament deputy Alexey Goncharenko (listed in Russia as terrorist and extremist) called on Zelensky to put any mobilization on hold for the Easter weekend so Ukrainians can celebrate without fearing the arrival of territorial recruiting officials.

Ceasefire details

- Putin’s ceasefire will take place from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on April 11 until midnight on April 12.

- Russian troops were instructed to halt hostilities across all sectors of the front line but be ready to thwart enemy aggression, the Kremlin said.

- Russia expects Ukraine to join Moscow’s Easter ceasefire proposal, the Kremlin added.

- Russia had not coordinated the April 11-12 ceasefire ahead of the Orthodox Easter weekend with either Ukraine or the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

- This will be the fourth instance of cessation of hostilities since the special military operation was launched.

Previous occasions

- Russia declared the first ceasefire for Christmas from midday on January 6, 2023 until midnight on January 8, 2023. Kiev did not observe the truce, which the Kremlin then criticized as "cynical and inexplicable."

- The second ceasefire was declared for last year’s Easter weekend from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on April 19, 2025 until midnight on April 21. It was again violated by Ukrainian troops.

- And Russia declared a 72-hour ceasefire, its third truce, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War on May 8-11, 2025. Back then, Kiev publicly rejected that initiative.