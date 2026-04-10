FACTBOX: One person killed, oil products on fire, 151 drones downed in Russia overnight

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Air defense systems shot down 151 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled the main information about the drone raid.

Scale

- On-duty air-defenses intercepted and destroyed 151 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs overnight, the ministry said.

- Of these, 57 drones were downed over the Volgograd Region, 48 over the Rostov Region, 35 over the Belgorod Region, nine over the Caspian Sea, and one each over the Kalmykia and Tambov Regions.

- More than 50 drones were destroyed in 10 districts of the Rostov Region, with no casualties reported, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- The attack targeted the Tarasovsky, Millerovsky, Chertkovsky, Sholokhovsky, Verkhnedonsky, Konstantinovsky, Martynovsky, Bokovsky, Kamensky and Oblivsky districts of the Rostov Region, Slyusar added.

Consequences

- In the Surovikinsky district of the Volgograd Region, 13 private homes, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged, Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

- Falling debris was also reported in Volgograd’s Krasnoarmeysky district, with no fires or injuries, he added.

- A resident of the city of Volzhsky was killed in the overnight Ukrainian drone attack, the Volgograd regional administration said on Telegram, citing Bocharov.

- A tank containing petroleum products caught fire in the Svetloyarsky district of the Volgograd Region following the drone attack, the regional administration reported, citing the governor.

- In the Chertkovsky district of the Rostov Region, in the village of Sheptukhovka, falling debris damaged a window in a private house, Slyusar said.

- He added that the tenant would receive assistance in dealing with the aftermath.

Airport operations

- Departures and arrivals of more than 10 flights have been delayed at airports in Perm, Orenburg and Kazan, according to online flight information boards.

- Departures from Perm to Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, Kogalym and Samara, as well as arrivals in Perm from Kazan, Makhachkala, Sochi, Gorno-Altaysk and Kogalym, have been delayed.

- According to Nordwind Airlines, flights on routes Perm-Kaliningrad, Kaliningrad-Nizhny Novgorod and Nizhny Novgorod-Mineralnye Vody are also delayed.

- Nordwind flights on routes Orenburg-St. Petersburg, Kazan-Sochi and Sochi-Kazan have also been delayed due to flight restrictions in the airports of Orenburg and Kazan.

- Additional delays were reported for flights from Orenburg to Moscow and Baku.

- Restrictions on arrivals and departures at airports in Perm, Orenburg and Kazan were introduced earlier on Friday.