Russia to rely on investigation into attempt to blow up gas pipeline in Serbia — MFA

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia has emphasized that it will base its assessment of the attempted bombing of the gas pipeline connecting Serbia and Hungary on verified facts, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

"Currently, as we understand it, Serbian authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident. We will draw conclusions once the relevant findings are made public. Of course, we are closely monitoring the actions undertaken by the competent authorities in Serbia," Zakharova stated.

She also highlighted that "targeted attacks on energy infrastructure have become a hallmark of the Kiev regime." Reflecting on the incident, Zakharova noted, "This perhaps explains why many in Serbia - politicians, public figures, journalists, political scientists, experts, and ordinary citizens - are now questioning who might be behind this and who carried it out."

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on April 5 that an attack on key gas infrastructure had been thwarted. Dusan Bajatovic, director of Srbijagas, indicated that the purpose of the attempted assault on the pipeline connecting Serbia and Hungary was to disrupt gas supplies to Bratislava and Budapest ahead of the Hungarian parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12.