Energy markets may take months to normalize — Russia’s envoy

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Energy markets will take months to normalize even if the Strait of Hormuz remains open, Russian President’s Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Energy markets will take months to normalize even if the Strait of Hormuz remains open," he wrote on the social network X.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. The decision was made in light of a proposal by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and is "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz", the US leader said. Sharif invited Iranian and US delegations to talks in Islamabad on April 10 to reach a final agreement. According to CNN, the US delegation will include Vice President J.D. Vance, presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.