Russia, Venezuela set to resume tourist exchanges — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Caracas intend to restore tourist exchanges, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said in an interview with TASS.

"At a meeting with the Minister of Tourism [Daniela Cabello], a mutual commitment to resuming tourist exchanges was confirmed," the diplomat said when asked whether an increase in the number of flights and expansion of the geography of flights between the two countries can be expected this year.

"Coordination of logistical and technical issues will continue at the level of relevant departments and responsible economic operators," he added.