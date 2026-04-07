Russia, Venezuela continue military-technical cooperation — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Caracas continue cooperation in the military-technical sphere on the basis of existing agreements and in line with the interests of both countries, Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela, said in an interview with TASS.

He noted that military-technical cooperation is part of the strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela, enshrined in the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation.

"It continues on the basis of existing contracts and agreements, in line with the interests of our countries," the ambassador stressed.

The intergovernmental treaty was signed on May 7, 2025 by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during Maduro’s official visit to Moscow and entered into force on November 7 of the same year. It expands interaction and cooperation between the two countries in the political and economic spheres, including energy, mining, transport, communications, as well as in security and countering terrorism and extremism.

According to the explanatory note, under the treaty the countries will also maintain regular and close political and diplomatic dialogue, expand existing and create new "coordination mechanisms across the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda, as well as on relevant international and regional issues of mutual interest."