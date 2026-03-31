MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The EU should focus more on finding a solution to its energy problems, and less on attacking individual members, Russian presidential special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev wrote on his page on X.

"EU clowns with no oil and no gas, instead of seeking and finding energy solutions, are busy attacking other EU members. [Polish Prime Minister Donald] Tusk will soon be busy explaining to his people why his Russophobic policies ensured that they have no fuel, no gas. No fuel, no gas, just Tusk," he emphasized.

Dmitriev thus commented on Tusk’s scathing critique of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the country’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto who, in Tusk’s opinion, "left Europe long ago," despite their country being a part of the European Union.