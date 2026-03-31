Ukraine fires artillery at Kursk Region border area 38 times over past 24 hours

KURSK, March 31. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have shot down 48 Ukrainian drones over the bordering Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, and the Ukrainian forces carried out artillery strikes 38 times at the region’s evacuated areas, the governor of the region, Alexander Khinshtein, reported.

"Between 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (06:00 a.m. GMT) on March 30 and 7:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (06:00 a.m. GMT) on March 31, a total of 48 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy fired artillery 38 times on the evacuated areas. The enemy drones attacked our territory by dropping explosives," the governor wrote on his Max social media channel. Khinshtein added that two cars were damaged in the attack in the Olkhovka village in the Khomutovsky district. There were no casualties, according to the Kursk Region governor.

On March 30, the regional governor reported that two Ukrainian drones attacked the village of Obesta in the Rylsky district, injuring a man born in 1961 and damaging the fronts of two houses.