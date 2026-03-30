Russian air defenses downed 39 Ukrainian drones in Kursk Region over past 24 hours

KURSK, March 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have fired artillery 17 times at evacuated areas of Russia’s bordering Kursk Region over the past 24 hours. Russian air defenses have shot down 39 enemy drones of various types over the region, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Between 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (06:00 GMT a.m.) on March 29 and 7:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (04:00 GMT a.m.) on March 30, a total of 39 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy fired artillery 17 times on evacuated areas. Drones attacked our territory four times by dropping explosives," Khinshtein wrote on his Max social media channel.

The governor reported that two houses in the city of Rylsk, Rylsk district, and another house in the village of Novoivanovka were damaged as a result of the Ukrainian attacks. Khinshtein also said that the cabin and windows of a car were damaged by falling drone fragments in Zheleznogorsk. There were no fatalities or injuries, the regional governor added.