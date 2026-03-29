One person killed in drone attack on southern Russian city of Taganrog

ROSTOV-ON-DON, March 29. /TASS/. A drone attack on the city of Taganrog in Russia’s southern Rostov Region has killed a man and left another one injured, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

"A drone attack on Taganrog led to a tragic incident, with one man killed and another one suffering injuries. Medical workers are treating the injured man," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, local residents have been evacuated from the area where drone debris came down. The attack caused fires; damage was also reported.