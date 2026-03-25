Only Iran has right to decide what to do with its nuclear materials — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. It's Iran's right under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to decide whether to dispose of its nuclear materials, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The current crisis can lead to a nuclear disaster, among other things. Russia has consistently called for a swift end to violence and the launch of dialogue aimed at finding a long-term and sustainable solution. We remain ready to contribute to the process," the diplomat noted.

"As for the fate of the nuclear materials that Iran has accumulated, neither the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty nor the IAEA Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement sets any limits on the amount of nuclear materials that a non-nuclear country can have as the result of enrichment, provided nuclear activities are controlled by the IAEA. That said, voluntary measures by Tehran are the only option, while Iran’s legitimate right under the NPT cannot be called into question. It’s up to Iran to decide how to use this right," Zakharova stressed.