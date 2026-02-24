Sabotage attempts against Black Sea pipelines possible, Putin says

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a statement regarding a possible attempts of sabotage at TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the Black Sea.

"Our flash information is now circulating in mass media. It refers to a potential explosion at our gas systems on the Black Sea bottom. The so-called TurkStream and Blue Stream," Putin said when speaking at the Board meeting of the Federal Security Service.

The president stressed that the crackdown on corruption remains an important task of state security authorities.

"As before, the important task of security authorities is to fight corruption, Facts should be identified of non-target use of money allocated for the state defense order and national projects, for implementation of large-scale federal and regional programs," the head of state said.