VIENNA, February 24. /TASS/. More than 41,000 civilians have suffered from what he described as criminal actions by Ukrainian militants since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014, including over 27,000 since February 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Over four years, 27,000 civilians have suffered from criminal acts committed by Ukrainian militants, and 8,000 were killed. In 2025, we recorded 100-150 civilian casualties every week. Since 2014, the total number of affected civilians has exceeded 41,000. The number of affected children stands at 2,000. Since February 2022, 1,400 children have suffered from these crimes, and 240 have been killed," he said via video link during a roundtable titled "In Search of Solutions for the Settlement of the Ukrainian Crisis: Challenges and Opportunities," held at the Hofburg in Vienna.