No comment from Kremlin on whether Geneva talks address potential Putin-Zelensky meeting

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to elaborate on a journalist’s question about whether a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky were being discussed at the negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement in Geneva.

"The talks entered their second day. If there is any information, our chief negotiator in Geneva [Russian Presidential aide] Vladimir Medinsky will share it with you. At this point, it is probably best not to talk about what has been discussed. We need to wait until this round is over," Peskov noted.

On February 17, consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine at the InterContinental Hotel lasted six hours. The Russian delegation was headed by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.