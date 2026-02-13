All questions on New START should be addressed to US — Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. All questions regarding the future of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) should be addressed to the United States, as Russia's position is known. This was stated in an interview with TASS by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

"They [the US] also know our position, it has been repeatedly stated at all levels. So anyone who wants to can lay out this solitaire or assemble this puzzle, and all questions will disappear. There can be no questions to us on this matter: all questions are for the US," the deputy minister noted.

About New START

The Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the last international legal limitation on nuclear weapons deployment, expired on February 5 and was not extended due to the US’s fault. Washington stated that it hoped to conclude a better document, involving China as well. On September 22, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that Moscow was prepared to adhere to the stated restrictions for another year after New START expires in February 2026. He emphasized that this measure was viable only if Washington followed suit. A few days later, the US administration praised the Russian leader’s initiative, but no official response to Moscow’s proposal was received from Washington.