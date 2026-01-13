US strike could strengthen Iran’s regime against external foe — Russian expert

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. A US military operation in Iran would not weaken the government of the Islamic republic, but rather rally its people behind it in the face of the external threat, Andrey Sushentsov, Dean of the MGIMO Faculty of International Relations of the Foreign Ministry, member of the Scientific Expert Council at the Security Council, said.

"A US military strike on Iran using missiles, aircraft, unmanned vehicles, and cyberattacks cannot be ruled out. Apparently, an information war is already actively underway against the Iranian government on the territory of Iran. Yesterday, the United States imposed a 25% tariff on Tehran's trading partners," he said.

"The United States feels constrained only in carrying out ground operations, which may be accompanied by casualties among American military personnel. It is possible that the scenario of Iran's military response against American targets in the region will have exactly such a result in mind. In the event of an American strike, Israel would not stand idle either, paving the way for a potential new short-term war in the region.

"The presence of a clear external threat, to which the government is able to provide a competent response, will inevitably rally the Iranian people. With a military strike, the United States could get exactly the opposite of what it wants - not to weaken, but to strengthen the government's position in Tehran," he stated.

He added however that "the United States could use the threat of a military strike to force Iran to make concessions in negotiations on its nuclear program. The popular unrest in the Islamic republic is being used by Washington as a lever of pressure on Tehran."

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests caused by rial devaluation, and spread to most major cities. The government said 40 law enforcement officers were killed. Since January 8, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists have appeared among the demonstrators. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. US President Donald Trump had previously warned that he was seriously considering using force against the Islamic republic.